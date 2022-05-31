ENG
News World
Almost all major EU countries are against granting Ukraine candidate status, - Draghi

Almost all major member states of the European Union, except Italy, oppose granting Ukraine candidate status.

As Censor.NET reports, this was reported by RBC-Ukraine with reference to tgcom24.

In particular, following the summit of EU leaders, Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi was asked about Ukraine's prospects.

"Only we are for the status of a candidate for the EU for Kyiv. Almost all major countries oppose the status of a candidate for Ukraine in the EU. I would say all but Italy," he said.

According to him, today the situation with granting the status is uncertain.

"But it is necessary to provide a quick path for Ukraine's accession. And it seems to me that the European Commission also agrees with this point of view," the Italian prime minister added.

