Almost all major EU countries are against granting Ukraine candidate status, - Draghi

Almost all major member states of the European Union, except Italy, oppose granting Ukraine candidate status.

In particular, following the summit of EU leaders, Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi was asked about Ukraine's prospects.

"Only we are for the status of a candidate for the EU for Kyiv. Almost all major countries oppose the status of a candidate for Ukraine in the EU. I would say all but Italy," he said.

According to him, today the situation with granting the status is uncertain.

"But it is necessary to provide a quick path for Ukraine's accession. And it seems to me that the European Commission also agrees with this point of view," the Italian prime minister added.

