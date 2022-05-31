ENG
Berlin will hand over IFV to Greece so that Athens can send Soviet-style weapons to Ukraine, - Scholz

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said that Germany would supply infantry fighting vehicles (IFVs) to Greece so that the government in Athens could hand over Soviet-style weapons to Ukraine.

According to Censor.NET with reference to Reuters.

"We will provide Germany with German infantry fighting vehicles," the chancellor told reporters after a two-day EU summit in Brussels, adding that he had reached an agreement with the Greek prime minister.

Scholz did not say which IFV Berlin will hand over to Greece and which weapons Athens will hand over to Kyiv.

"The Ministries of Defense will work out the details and implement the agreement quickly," he said.

