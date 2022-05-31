Biden will hand over missile systems to Ukraine with range of about 65 km, - media

The administration of US President Joe Biden plans to provide Ukraine with a guided multiple rocket launcher (MLRS) with missiles over 40 miles (about 65 kilometers).

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by RBC-Ukraine with reference to WSJ.

Citing sources in the Biden administration, the publication notes that Kyiv has requested longer-range weapons to defeat Russian targets. Controlled MLRS in this case have a range of hitting targets about twice as long as the M777 howitzers, which were sent earlier.

The purpose of sending a guided rocket-propelled grenade launcher (GMLRS) is to increase Ukraine's firepower in the Donbas by not allowing it to fire on Russian territory.

However, the publication notes that the supplied missiles have a much shorter range than the army's tactical system, capable of hitting 300 kilometers. They are expected to arrive in Ukraine in a few weeks, training in the military for at least 10 days. The missiles will be launched from a wheeled installation called the High Mobility Artillery Rocket System (HIMARS).

The Biden administration is expected to announce its decision this week.

We will remind, the day before Biden declared that the USA won't deliver long-range missiles for MLRS to the Ukrainian party.