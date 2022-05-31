ENG
European Commission will give conclusion about Ukraine's application for EU membership on June 15

The European Commission will conclude about Ukraine's application for EU candidate status on June 15.

According to Censor.NЕТ, this is stated by RBC-Ukraine referring to the statement of the French Foreign Ministry, Catherine Colonna, during a joint briefing with her Polish collegue Zbigniew Rau.

"We are waiting for the European Commission's conclusions on this issue (Ukraine's application for candidate status - ed.), while we do not know them, they will be given on June 15," she said.

The head of the French diplomatic agency also said that the question of Ukraine's place in the European family will be discussed at a meeting of the Council of Europe on June 23-24. It will also consider Ukraine's application.

Read more: Political decision to grant Ukraine candidate status can be made in day, - Prime Minister of Latvia

