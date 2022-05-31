ENG
Belarus (632) war (20207) Armed Forces HQ (2562) tank (873)

Tanks and APCs are being removed from storage bases in Belarus, - AFU General Staff

Belarus records the removal of tanks and armored personnel carriers from storage bases.

This is stated in іnformation of AFU General Staff, informs Censor.NЕТ.

"The removal of tanks and infantry fighting vehicles from storage bases of the Republic of Belarus was noticed. It is not excluded that they may be further transferred to the Russian Armed Forces to replenish the current losses," the report says.

