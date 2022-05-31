ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube RSS
12492 visitors online
News War in Ukraine Russian aggression against Ukraine War
3 024 7
arms (724) Ukrainian Armed Forces (2124) storage (52)

On May 31, 22 occupants, one IFV and ammunition depot were destroyed in Eastern direction, - OTG "East"

News Censor.NET War in Ukraine

схід,оту

Ukrainian defenders continue to hold back the aggressor in the area of responsibility of the Operational and tactical group "East".

According to Censor.NЕТ, this is stated in official Facebook of OTG "East".

The report noted: "Today, May 31, artillery fire destroyed an ammunition depot of Russian fascist troops. Enemy losses are: 22 personnel; one infantry fighting vehicle.

Read more: Up to 50 occupants, 1 tank, 1 IFV, 1 AFV, 3 mortars, 1 UAV were destroyed in Eastern direction on May 30 - OTG "East"

 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET in YouTube
 
 