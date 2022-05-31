On May 31, 22 occupants, one IFV and ammunition depot were destroyed in Eastern direction, - OTG "East"
Ukrainian defenders continue to hold back the aggressor in the area of responsibility of the Operational and tactical group "East".
According to Censor.NЕТ, this is stated in official Facebook of OTG "East".
The report noted: "Today, May 31, artillery fire destroyed an ammunition depot of Russian fascist troops. Enemy losses are: 22 personnel; one infantry fighting vehicle.
