Enemy is advancing in direction of Lyman - Staryi Karavan, is fixed in center of Severodonetsk, - General Staff

The Russians, with the support of Ka-52 Alligator helicopters, are advancing in the direction of the Lyman - Staryi Karavan, and fighting continues.

this is stated in the operative information of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook as of 6:00 am on June 1 regarding the Russian invasion.

Thus, the ninety-eighth day of the heroic opposition of the Ukrainian people to the Russian military invasion began.

In the Volyn and Polissya areas, units of the Armed Forces of the Republic of Belarus continue to perform tasks to strengthen the protection of the Ukrainian-Belarusian border in the Brest and Gomel regions. Measures are being taken to check the combat readiness of certain units and military units.

In the Seversky direction, enemy units are carrying out engineering equipment of positions in the areas of some settlements of the Bryansk region, at a distance of about 3 km from the State Border of Ukraine.

The aggressor fired a Su-35 missile at Bilopillya, Sumy region. Artillery fire was damaged in the area of ​​the settlement of Seredyna-Buda, Sumy region.

In the Slobozhansky direction, the enemy continued to focus its efforts on maintaining its positions and conducting reconnaissance.

In the Kharkiv direction, the enemy fired from barrel and jet artillery at the settlements of Oleksandrivka, Slatyne, and Tsyrkuny. They were struck by helicopters of army aircraft in the areas of Vesele and Ternov.

In the Sloviansk direction, the enemy regrouped its troops. As a result of the losses, in the Dovhenkyi district, they took some units to the city of Izyum for reconstruction. In order to strengthen the protection and defense of logistics routes, they strengthened the group in the village of Kupyansk by moving the battalion tactical group. They conducted reconnaissance of the positions of our troops with the help of the Orlan-10 UAV in the areas of the settlements of Izyum, Pervomaisky, and Velyka Komyshuvakha.

In the Donetsk direction, the aggressor's units, with the support of the air force, are focusing their efforts on conducting offensive operations.

In order to inflict losses and deplete the personnel of our troops, the enemy fires along the line of contact with mortars, artillery, and multiple launch rocket systems. Repaired the railway bridge crossing in the area of ​​the settlement of Kupyansk to restore the logistics supply of the railway branch Kupyansk - Lyman.

In the Lyman direction, the enemy reinforced units and regrouped them. With the support of Ka-52 helicopters, the offensive is in the direction of the Lyman - Staryi Karavan, and the fighting continues.

In the Severodonetsk direction, the aggressor carried out assault operations in the northern, southern, and eastern districts of the city of Severodonetsk.

In the Bakhmut direction, the enemy is trying to oust units of our troops from their positions in the Belogorovka and Vrubivka districts. They used to assault army aircraft in the settlements of Komyshuvakha, Berestov, and Nirkove.

In the Zaporizhia direction, the enemy carried out engineering work to improve the fortifications of the second line of defense. They relocated to the area of ​​Vasylivka settlement to the T-62 tank battalion and to the motorized rifle battalion.

In the Avdiivsky, Kurakhivsky, and Novopavlovsky directions, the enemy holds its occupied positions, inflicting fire damage with mortars and artillery.

In the South Bug direction, the enemy's main efforts are focused on maintaining the occupied positions and creating additional lines of defense. In the areas of the settlements of Mykolayivka, Novopavlivske, and Shiroke, they carried out massive shelling from multiple rocket launchers, artillery, and mortars.

In the waters of the Black and Azov Seas, ships of the Black Sea Fleet of the Russian Federation continue to perform tasks to isolate the area of ​​hostilities and blockade shipping.

The storm blew away 2 enemy naval mines. One was carried by the waves to the shores of Odesa, where it was neutralized by specialists of the Navy subversive team, the other was blown up by our soldiers just at sea.

One carrier of naval cruise missiles of the "Caliber" type is ready for the use of missile weapons in the Black Sea.

"Over the past day, nine enemy attacks were repulsed in the Donetsk and Luhansk directions, two tanks, thirteen artillery systems, eight armored combat vehicles, and six enemy vehicles were destroyed. In the South, in the Kherson and Mykolaiv areas, losses of the Russian occupiers, except military equipment, make approximately seventy persons ", - reported in the General Staff.