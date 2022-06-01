"Situation is very difficult, 60-100 soldiers day die in battle and about 500 are wounded," - Zelenskyi

Every day 60-100 Ukrainian servicemen die at the front, and another 500 are wounded.

As Censor.NET reports, this was announced by President Volodymyr Zelenskyi in Newsmax

"The situation is very difficult, 60-100 soldiers a day are killed in battle and about 500 people are wounded in battle. This is how we maintain our defensive lines," the president said.

Zelenskyi noted that the most difficult situation is in eastern Ukraine.

