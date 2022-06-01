As result of hostilities, two children die and four are injured in Ukraine every day, according to United Nations

According to the Office of the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights, two children die and four are injured in Ukraine every day. This is mostly due to attacks using explosive weapons in populated areas.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the Liga.

On June 1, the United Nations Children's Fund (UNICEF) reported that nearly two in three Ukrainian children had to leave their homes because of the war with Russia. 5.2 million Ukrainian children need humanitarian assistance - 3 million in Ukraine and more than 2.2 million - in host countries.

"Almost 100 days of the war in Ukraine have led to devastating consequences for children on a scale and pace that has not existed since the Second World War," the foundation said.

As of February 24, at least 262 children had died and 415 had been injured in the attacks.

The civilian infrastructure on which children depend continues to be damaged or destroyed.

At least 256 health facilities and one in six "safe schools" supported by UNICEF in the east have already been affected. Hundreds of other schools across the country have also been damaged.

"Children's living conditions in eastern and southern Ukraine, where hostilities have intensified, are becoming increasingly intolerable," the foundation said.

UNICEF emphasizes that the war has caused a severe crisis in the field of child protection. Children fleeing violence are at significant risk of separation from their families, violence, abuse, sexual exploitation, and trafficking.

War and mass displacement are destroying sources of income and economic opportunities, leaving many families without sufficient income to meet their basic needs and unable to provide adequate support for their children.

UNICEF calls for an immediate ceasefire in Ukraine and the protection of all children from danger. This includes ending the use of explosive weapons in human settlements and attacks on civilian infrastructure.