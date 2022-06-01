ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube RSS
17354 visitors online
News War in Ukraine War
12 034 84
war (20236) Zmiinyi Island (63)

Occupiers install rocket launchers on Zmiinyi, and plan to fire on Odessa region, - OK "South"

News Censor.NET War in Ukraine

зміїний

Occupying troops have anti-aircraft missile and cannon systems and multiple launch rocket systems on Snake Island.

This was reported in the OK "South", reports Censor.NET.

"A ship group of enemy forces continues the blockade of navigation, intensifies its actions around the island of Zmiinyi, keeps 2 frigates ready for a missile strike, equipped with cruise missiles such as "Caliber".

The enemy's location of anti-aircraft missile and cannon systems, multiple rocket launchers, including modernized ones, and electronic warfare stations on Zmiiny indicates the intention to protect racist ships from our defeat and the threat of using weapons along the coast of Odessa," the team said.

Read more: Identity of author of phrase about "Russian warship" was kept secret so as not to harm him in captivity, - State Border Guard Service

 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET in Twitter
 
 