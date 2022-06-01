Now as result of Russian invasion 139 children are wanted, - chief of National police Klymenko

Since the beginning of the full-scale Russian invasion of Ukraine, 1933 children were considered missing, of which 1,794 children were found by the police and returned to their families.

This was announced by the head of the National Police Igor Klymenko on Facebook, Censor.NET reports.

"Russia stole from Ukrainian children's parents, homes, childhood. Russia took 243 small lives. Another 446 were maimed and injured. During this insidious war, 1933 children were considered missing. 1794 of them were found by the police and returned to their relatives. But 139 children are still wanted," Klymenko said.

He stressed that every Ukrainian child should know that adults fight every day for a peaceful and happy childhood.

"And we will definitely drive this Russian invasion from our land. For your sake, children," the head of the National Police added.

