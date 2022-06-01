Residents of Mariupol have not had access to drinking water and food since April, - Mayor Boychenko

Civilians in Mariupol have not had access to drinking water and food since April.

The mayor Vadim Boychenko declared it on air a telemarathon, informs Censor.NET.

"There is no drinking water in the city ...They (the occupiers - Ed.) involved the "Ministry of Emergencies of the DNR" to deliver water. But yesterday the people of Mariupol told us that they continue to mock the people of Mariupol: they simply do not give out the imported drinking water but want the people of Mariupol to dismantle the debris and help them hide the war crimes killed in Mariupol.

That is, Mariupol residents work for water today. And the fact that they (the occupiers - Ed.) show in their propaganda videos how they tried to give out food in April is not happening today. Since April, Mariupol residents have not had access to food and, as we see, there is no drinking water," the mayor said.

Also, Boychenko added, the occupiers are holding more than 100,000 civilians hostage, and they do not have the opportunity to go to the territories controlled by Ukraine.

