The Russian occupiers are planning a "trial" of soldiers of the Azov Regiment.

This was reported by the Center for Strategic Communications and Information Security, Censor.NET informs.

"The last chord of Ukraine's "denazification" of Russia is the so-called trial of Azov fighters. DPR leader Pushilin promised that the tribunal over them would be "international." "L/DPR" is currently recognized only by Russia, and yet no one recognizes South Ossetia and Abkhazia. What Pushlin calls an "international tribunal" is not clear even to Russia itself," the statement said.

It is noted that this time real people can act as witnesses and victims.

"Even those we knew. These are Ukrainians forcibly deported to Russia. In fact, Russian investigators are guided by the principle of 'confession is the queen of evidence.' Now the occupier has enough human material from Ukraine to select and process those who will "testify" and "confess". It is not difficult to imagine under what circumstances this "evidence will appear", the Center for Strategic Communications concluded.

