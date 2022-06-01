For first time, Ukraine and Poland will hold intergovernmental consultations in wide format

The first intergovernmental consultations between Ukraine and Poland in an expanded format will take place in Kyiv on Wednesday, as a result of which the parties will sign a number of bilateral documents.

According to Censor.NET, this was stated by the Prime Minister of Ukraine Denys Shmyhal in an interview with the Polish TV channel TVP INFO.

According to him, the governments of Ukraine and Poland will hold "the first-ever intergovernmental consultations in such a wide format" on the opening of borders and entry from Ukraine into the customs territory of the EU.

"The key areas will be to improve the cooperation of border services, as well as procedures related to the unified customs control when crossing the border. This mainly concerns the transit of goods through Poland to Ukraine and from Ukraine, as well as other issues, including diplomatic support and Poland's support for Ukraine's EU accession efforts," Shmygal said.

Watch more: We have historical achievement - sincere brotherhood between Ukrainians and Poles - Zelensky. VIDEO

He also noted that Poland was one of the first to support Ukraine with weapons, and stressed the active cooperation with the Polish government.

The information about the Ukrainian-Polish consultations was confirmed by the Polish government on Wednesday.

"Polish-Ukrainian intergovernmental consultations will take place in Kyiv today. Poland is the first country after the Russian invasion in February to meet with the Ukrainian government in this format," Polish government spokesman Piotr Mueller wrote on Twitter.