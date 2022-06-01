Enemy is equipping second and third lines of defense in Kherson region - Ministry of Defense

Russian troops in the Kherson region are equipping the second and third lines of defense, said spokesman for the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine Oleksandr Motuzyanyk.

He said this at a briefing, Censor.NET reports with reference to Interfax-Ukraine.

"In the Kherson region, the enemy is now trying to hold the occupied borders, in particular, according to our information, it is already equipping the second and third lines of defense. There is a partial success in the Kherson region, which we managed to achieve by some successful counter-offensive actions of certain units of the Armed Forces of Ukraine," Motuzyanyk said.

He added that Russia is carrying out engineering equipment for the positions, increasing the firepower of troops in the Slobozhansky direction, withdrawing weapons from storage, and withdrawing reserves from Russia.

