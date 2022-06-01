Rashists fired 6 missiles in Sumy region, data on casualties and destruction are being clarified, - RMA

The Russian occupiers launched a missile strike on the Shostka district of Sumy region.

The head of RMA Dmytro Zhyvytsky reported about it, Censor.NET informs.

"At about 1:30 p.m., the enemy fired a missile from the plane at the Shalygin community, Shostka district. Previously, six missiles were fired. Data on the destruction and casualties are being clarified," the statement said.

