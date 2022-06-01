Occupiers focused on storming of Severodonetsk and encirclement of Lysychansk, - Ministry of Defense

The main goal of the Russian invaders remains to reach the administrative borders of Luhansk and Donetsk regions.

This was stated by the spokesman of the Ministry of Defense Oleksander Motuzyanyk, Censor.NET informs with reference to Ukrinform.

"The main goal of the occupiers remains access to the administrative borders of Luhansk and Donetsk regions, maintenance of the land corridor with the temporarily occupied Crimean peninsula, as well as blocking Ukraine's maritime communications in the northwestern Black Sea. In order to preserve the land corridor between the Rostov region and Crimea, the enemy continues to create the second and third lines of defense in the South Bug direction, conducts engineering equipment positions, increases the firepower of troops in the Slobozhansky direction, removes equipment and introduces reserves from Russia. said a spokesman for the ministry.

According to him, in the Donetsk direction, the Armed Forces are holding back the enemy's offensive, which, with the support of aviation, has focused on capturing the city of Severodonetsk, surrounding Lysychansk, and reaching the administrative border of Luhansk region.

"In order to inflict losses and deplete the personnel of our troops, the enemy is firing along the entire line of contact, using mortars, artillery, and MLRS," Motuzyanyk added.

