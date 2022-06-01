Operational information of General Staff regarding Russian invasion as of 6:00 pm on 01.06.2022.

Operational information of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine regarding the Russian invasion as of 6:00 pm on 01.06.2022.

As reported by Censor.NET.

"98 days of heroic opposition of the Ukrainian people to the Russian military invasion continue.

In the Volyn and Polissya directions, the main efforts of the armed forces of the Republic of Belarus are focused on conducting reconnaissance, engineering equipment of positions, and conducting combat training activities. Mobilization exercises with military commissariats in the Gomel region are planned for June-July this year. The enemy remains threatened by missile and air strikes from the territory of the Republic of Belarus.

In the northern direction, the enemy did not take active action, no signs of the formation of strike groups were found.

In order to demonstrate the presence and restraint of units of the Defense Forces, the enemy continues to maintain units of the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation in the border areas of the Bryansk and Kursk regions. From the territory of the Kursk region, the enemy fired artillery at units of the Defense Forces in the areas of the settlements of Bilopillya and Stukalivka, Sumy region.

In the Kharkiv direction, the main efforts of the enemy are focused on maintaining the occupied borders and restraining the advance of our troops. In order to reduce the offensive potential of our troops, the enemy fires at the positions of the Defense Forces with barrel and jet artillery in the areas of the settlements of Ruski Tyshky, Zolochiv, and Derhachi.

In the Sloviansk direction, the enemy fired artillery at our units in the areas of Svyatogorsk and Ridne. He led the offensive in the direction of Dovhenky and Dibrivny, suffered losses, and withdrew.

In the Donetsk direction, the enemy launched airstrikes with operational and tactical aircraft in the areas of Avdiivka, New York, Novoselivka, Shcherbakiv, and army aircraft - near the settlements of Rota, Pokrovske, and Novoselivka.

In the Severodonetsk direction, the enemy is conducting assault operations in the settlement of Severodonetsk, has partial success, has established control over the eastern part of the city. In the Bakhmut direction, the enemy is storming the village of Komyshuvakha, without success.

The occupiers did not conduct active hostilities in the Avdiivka, Kurakhiv, Novopavliv, and Zaporizhia areas.

In the South Bug direction, the enemy continues to equip the positions and frontiers. Conducted air reconnaissance in the settlements of Ivanivka, Lepetykha, and Zelenodolsk.

The enemy increased the intensity of fire damage to our troops with mortars and artillery in the areas of the settlements of Snihurivka, Vysokopillya, and Zolota Balka. Continued shelling of objects of civil infrastructure and residential quarters, shelled the city of Mykolaiv.

In the Bessarabian direction, no significant changes in the activities of enemy units are observed.

In the temporarily occupied territories, the enemy continues to take measures to restrict the rights and freedoms of Ukrainian citizens, restrict movement, carry out filtering measures and deepen the humanitarian crisis in these territories. Russian servicemen rob civilians. In some settlements, the enemy organizes the restoration of damaged military equipment at the facilities of local enterprises. Thus, the repair of military equipment was found in the city of Berislav in the shops of the Berislav Machine-Building Plant. The occupiers blocked access of Ukrainian residents to Ukrainian mobile operators and the Internet in almost the entire temporarily occupied territory.

Ukrainian defenders inflict losses on the Russian occupiers in all areas where active hostilities continue.

Let's win together! Glory to Ukraine!", said in the information of the General Staff.