Hungary, relieved of oil embargo on Russian oil, demands lifting of sanctions on Kirill

Hungary has demanded that the head of the Moscow Church, Patriarch Kirill, who supported Putin's "military special operation in Ukraine," be removed from the list of six EU sanctions packages against Russia.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by RBC-Ukraine with reference to Bloomberg.

"Budapest has demanded that Patriarch Kirill be excluded from the proposed list of persons subject to sanctions," the newspaper said.

According to journalists, Hungary has also raised minor technical issues related to the oil ban.

"According to officials, the deadline for approval of the package by ambassadors is still unclear," the agency added.

