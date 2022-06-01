In Kherson region AFU has already liberated more than 20 settlements, - RMA

In the Kherson region from the side of Dnipropetrovsk region liberated more than 20 settlements.

This was said by the head of the Kherson Regional Military Administration Gennadiy Laguta in the air of a telethon, reports Censor.NЕТ with reference to Ukrinform.

"More than 20 settlements have been liberated from ( the side of) the Dnipropetrovsk region," Laguta said.

He stressed that the AFU continues to go forward, liberating Kherson region.

Laguta also noted that about 50% of the population left Kherson region.