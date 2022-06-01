ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube RSS
7991 visitors online
News War in Ukraine Russian aggression against Ukraine War
1 860 3
arms (725) Ukrainian Armed Forces (2126)

In Eastern direction, 1 attack of Russians was repelled, 38 occupants, 3 armored vehicles, 1 artillery system, 1 ammunition depot were destroyed, - OTG "East"

News Censor.NET War in Ukraine

схід,оту

During the day, June 1, Russian fascist troops launched one attack in the area of responsibility of Operational-Tactical Group "East".

According to Censor.NЕТ, this is stated in official Facebook of OTG "East".

The report notes: "Ukrainian artillery destroyed an ammunition depot. The enemy's losses are as follows: personnel - 38; APC - 1; AFV - 1; artillery systems - 1; mortars - 2; ATT - 2; UAV - 1; BMPC crew - 1".

Read more: On May 31, 22 occupants, one IFV and ammunition depot were destroyed in Eastern direction, - OTG "East"

 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET in Facebook
 
 