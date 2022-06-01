Pentagon releases list of weapons transferred to Ukraine

The U.S. will still transfer the HIMARS multiple-launch rocket systems to Ukraine, around which there have been active discussions in the last week, as well as other weapons and equipment.

As reports Censor.NЕТ, according to Pentagon's data, the new $ 700 million military aid package includes:

4 HIMARS;

4 Mi-17 helicopters;

1000 missiles for Javelin anti-tank systems;

15 tactical vehicles;

5 anti-artillery radars;

2 radar systems of air surveillance;

6,000 anti-tank weapons;

spare parts and equipment.