Ukraine and Poland will create joint defense enterprise to produce weapons and equipment
Ukraine and Poland plan to create a joint defense enterprise to produce weapons and military equipment.
This was announced by the Prime Minister of Ukraine Denis Shmyhal during a joint briefing with the Prime Minister of Poland Mateusz Morawiecki in Kyiv, reports Censor.NЕТ with reference to Ukrinform.
"A memorandum was signed on the creation of a joint Polish-Ukrainian commission to establish cooperation between the enterprises of our countries. This commission will prepare recommendations on the format of establishing a Ukrainian-Polish joint venture for the production of both weapons and military equipment and other components," Shmyhal said.
He noted that the enterprise will bring defense cooperation between Ukraine and Poland to a new level and will make it possible to create modern types of defense weapons.
