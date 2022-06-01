Ukraine will receive three more squadrons of Polish self-propelled howitzers Krab

Ukraine has agreed with Poland to supply three more Krab self-propelled artillery squadrons.

According to Censor.NЕТ, this is stated by RBC-Ukraine with reference to dziennik.pl.

Thus, the parties agreed to supply about 60 self-propelled howitzers. The cost of the contract is estimated at 700 million dollars.

The artillery is expected to arrive in Ukraine in the coming months.

The Polish artillery systems ordered by Ukraine will be produced at the Huta Stalowa Wola factory, which is part of the Polish defense concern. Deliveries will take place gradually, as the production capacity of the plant is 20-30 units per year.

This is the first export order for these artillery systems.

Previously, it was reported that Poland would send 18 Krab howitzers to the Ukrainian military.