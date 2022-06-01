Ukraine defeated Scotland and reached final of playoffs for World Cup 2022, where it will meet with Wales

Team Ukraine in a 1/2 finals playoff qualification World Cup 2022 in Glasgow defeated the Scottish team with a score of 3:1.

This is stated by Censor.NЕТ.

Goals were scored by Andriy Yarmolenko (33 minutes), Roman Yaremchuk (49) and Artem Dovbyk (90+). McGregor (79) excelled among the Scots.

It should be noted that the Scotland-Ukraine match did not take place on March 24 due to the Russian military invasion of Ukraine.

Now our team will meet in the playoff final with the Welsh team on June 5 in Cardiff, which will determine the last, 13th participant from Europe in the World Cup 2022.

The 22nd FIFA World Cup will be held from November 21 to December 18 in Qatar.

Read more: "AFU!" - at Ukraine-Scotland soccer match, stadium supported the Ukrainian soldiers. VIDEO