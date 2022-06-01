U.S. plans to sell Ukraine 4 drones "MQ-1C Gray Eagle," which can be armed with Hellfire missiles - Reuters

The Biden administration plans to sell Ukraine four MQ-1C Grey Eagle drones that can be armed with Hellfire missiles for use on the battlefield against Russia.

According to Censor.NЕТ, this was rеported to Reuters by three people familiar with the situation.

Sources said General Atomics' drone sales could still be blocked by Congress, the sources said, adding that there is also a risk of a last-minute policy change that could derail a plan being considered at the Pentagon for weeks. .

Ukraine is using several types of smaller, shorter-range unmanned aerial systems against Russian forces that invaded the country in late February.

But the 'Grey Eagle' is a leap in technology, as it can fly for up to 30 hours or more, depending on its mission, and can collect huge amounts of data for reconnaissance purposes. Grey Eagles is the Army version of the better-known Predator drone, which can also carry up to eight powerful Hellfire missiles.

The sale is quite significant, as it puts the U.S.'s advanced, multirole system capable of multiple deep strikes on the battlefield against Russia for the first time.

