During 98 days of full-scale invasion, 689 children suffered as result of strikes by occupants - Zelensky. VIDEO

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky made his traditional evening address on Children's Day on June 1.

According to Censor.NЕТ, this is stated in Telegram of Zelensky.

The report notes: "In 98 days of full-scale invasion, 689 children suffered as a result of the occupiers' strikes. And this is only what we know about.

We do not yet have all the information from the occupied territory. But from what we know today - 446 children were wounded, 243 children were killed. Another 139 are missing.

243 children! Eternal memory to each and every one whose lives were taken by the Russian war against Ukraine!"