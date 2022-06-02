Russia seeks to eliminate population of Donbass - German Foreign Minister Baerbock
Russia's massive shelling in Eastern Ukraine is aimed at completely destroying resistance and civilization in general in the Donbass.
This was stated by German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock during a speech in Parliament, reports Censor.NЕТ with reference to Ukrinform.
"First - missiles, then artillery, later - aviation, and after that, when everything is leveled to the ground, tanks come in. This is a new wave of destruction. This means that it is also a strategy of depopulation, the destruction of civilization in Donbass," Baerbock said.
She also criticized opposition parties' calls to pursue a diplomatic solution through negotiations with Putin.
"We have seen in Ukraine's neighboring countries that ending violence does not automatically mean freedom, but rather the opposite," the Minister said.
