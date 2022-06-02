Two people were lost and two were wounded as result of attack of Mykolaiv on June 1

As a result of an attack on Mykolaiv by the Russian occupiers on June 1, two persons were lost. Two more people were injured.

The Mykolaiv regional military administration reports about it on Facebook, informs Censor.NET.

"In the afternoon of June 1, the Russian occupiers shelled residential areas in two areas of the city. Two high-rise buildings, four private houses, and outbuildings were damaged. Two people were killed and two others were injured," the statement said.

It is noted that the gas pipeline was damaged as a result of the shelling.

"80 subscribers were left without gas. At another address, the water supply broke down due to the shelling. In the coming days, repair crews will do everything. Also, after the shelling, some citizens were left without electricity for several hours.

