During night occupiers did not succeed in Severodonetsk. Armed Forces move enemy on certain streets, - Haidai

During the night, Russian troops did not succeed in Severodonetsk. The Armed Forces move the enemy on certain streets.

The head of the Luhansk regional military administration Serhiy Haidai reported about it during a telemarathon, informs Censor.NET.

According to him, the situation is difficult but under control.

"Orcs are trying to break through our defenses in all directions. The racists are trying to reach Lysychansk from Zoloty and Toshkivka; they are attacking from Popasna and Komyshuvakha, and from Belogorovka to cut off the Lysychansk-Bakhmut route," he said.

Haidai also said that the priority direction of the offensive of Russian troops - was Severodonetsk. The racists did not succeed overnight. Our defenders continue to counterattack, and move the Russians on certain streets, yesterday, as previously reported, ours captured six occupiers.

"We are waiting for the situation to improve in order to replenish food and water supplies for the local population. Up to 15,000 residents remain in the city and villages. The evacuation from Severodonetsk has been stopped. As for Lysychansk, it may resume, but now we are watching the security situation. People were taken out of the Hirska Community yesterday. But in general, evacuation from the Luhansk region is currently dangerous. We advise you to stay in the shelters! ", - the head of the region notes.

He also informs that all settlements of the region are under constant enemy fire. Lysychansk is under Ukrainian control.

"Yesterday the orcs hit the hospital. We still have the opportunity to bring humanitarian aid to the city. The racists have not died, there are many of them, and they continue to systematically destroy the region. Our defenders are courageously defending themselves," he said.