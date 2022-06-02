ENG
Complete restoration of territorial integrity is our goal. But we must act carefully, appreciating life - Zelensky. PHOTOS

Every Ukrainian wants the occupied territories to be liberated as soon as possible.

The President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky announced this on Telegram, Censor.NET reports.

"Of course, everyone in Ukraine wants all our territories, all our people to be liberated today, as soon as possible. The full restoration of the territorial integrity of our state is our goal. But we must act carefully, appreciating life," said the head of state.

