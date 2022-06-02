ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube RSS
11005 visitors online
News WorldWar in Ukraine
2 407 15
war (20280) genocide (81) Ireland (8)

Senate of Ireland has recognized actions of Russian Federation in Ukraine as genocide. DOCUMENT

News Censor.NET World War in Ukraine

ірландія

The Irish Senate passed a resolution recognizing Russia's actions in Ukraine as genocide.

 This was announced by the Speaker of the Upper House of the Irish Parliament Mark Daly, Censor.NET informs.

"... The illegal invasion of Ukraine by the Russian Federation is an act of genocide. The Irish Senate has adopted a resolution on Russia's genocide in Ukraine,"  the Daily wrote on Twitter on Thursday.

Read more: Ukraine has de facto become part of European Union, - Zelensky

Senate of Ireland has recognized actions of Russian Federation in Ukraine as genocide 01
Senate of Ireland has recognized actions of Russian Federation in Ukraine as genocide 02

 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET in YouTube
 
 