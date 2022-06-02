ENG
Poland has called on Hungary to stop blocking sixth package of sanctions against Russia

Polish government spokesman Piotr Mueller expressed concern over Hungary's position on the sixth package of EU sanctions against Russia.

As reported by RzeczpospolitaCensor.NET informs.

"We are concerned about Hungary's attitude. We unequivocally call on Hungary not to block this process anymore. Decisions at the European Council were unequivocal, and Poland and other EU countries want to adopt the draft sanctions package as soon as possible," said government spokesman Piotr Mueller, when asked about Budapest's blockade of the sixth sanctions package against Russia.

It will be recalled that Hungary demanded that the head of the Moscow Church, Patriarch Kirill, who supported Putin's "military special operation" in Ukraine, be excluded from the list of six packages of EU sanctions against Russia.

