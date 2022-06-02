24 488 87
Russia is moving to intensified regime for production of missiles and small arms, - Maliar
The Ministry of Defense is watching the transition of the Russian Federation to an intensified regime of production of missiles and small arms.
This was stated by Deputy Defense Minister Anna Maliar, Censor.NET informs with reference to Interfax-Ukraine.
"Russia is losing not only its people, whom it does not spare, but also armaments and military equipment, so now they are forced to use old equipment and increase their production. We see that they are moving to an intensified mode of production of both rifles and missiles.
Their productions are now working in an intensified mode," said Maliar.
