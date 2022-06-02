L/DPR terrorists want to hold a tribunal for Poroshenko, Zelensky, and Turchynov. The occupying authorities of Donbas expect that representatives of the EU and the USA will take part in the trial of Ukrainian politicians and servicemen.

As reported by Censor.NET, such statement was made by the deputy of the "people's council" Elena Shishkina.

According to her, the occupying "authorities" of Donbas are preparing an international tribunal to prosecute top Ukrainian politicians.

Shishkina noted that it is about acting President of Ukraine Oleksandr Turchynov, as well as the fifth and sixth presidents - Petro Poroshenko and Volodymyr Zelensky.

In an interview with TASS, the collaborator stated that not only servicemen who pulled the trigger, but also generals with the country's leadership, who gave orders, fall under the wording of a war criminal.

"These are the presidents, and there were three of them - Acting Turchynov, Poroshenko, and Zelensky," Shishkina continued, accusing Ukraine's military-political leadership of "sending the Nazis to Donbas to kill civilians."

The representative of the occupying "power" also threatened the criminal liability of Kyiv's Western allies, who provided military assistance to our country to oppose the Russian Armed Forces.

In addition, according to Shishkin, the ORDLO authorities plan to hold a tribunal over Ukrainian servicemen who took part in the fighting in Donbas by the end of this summer. The collaborator also expressed hope that representatives of Western countries would take part in the illegal trial.

"We hope that commitment to the legal field, international conventions will prevail, and each country, Europe and the United States in particular will send representatives to an international tribunal," Shishkina concluded.

