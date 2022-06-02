Operational information of General Staff regarding the Russian invasion at 6:00 pm on June 2

Operational information of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine regarding the Russian invasion at 6:00 pm on June 2

According to Censor.NET, this is stated on the official Facebook page of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

The report states: "The ninety-ninth day of the heroic opposition of the Ukrainian people to the Russian military invasion continues.

In the Volyn and Polissya areas, the main efforts of the armed forces of the Republic of Belarus are focused on strengthening measures to protect the state border. At the same time, forest roads, bypasses and bridges are being mined in the border areas with our country. The enemy remains threatened by missile and air strikes from the territory of the Republic of Belarus.

The enemy did not take active action in the northern direction. There is a movement of artillery and motorized infantry units that were in the areas of recovery.

In the Slobozhansky direction, the enemy continues preparatory measures for the offensive, units replenish lost weapons, military equipment, and supplies.

In order to reduce the offensive potential of our troops, the enemy uses artillery and jet artillery on the positions of the Defense Forces.

The enemy did not take any active action in the Kharkiv direction. The main efforts are focused on maintaining the occupied borders and supply routes, deterring the actions of the Defense Forces. The enemy continues to shell civilian infrastructure in the areas of the settlements of Tsyrkuny, Stara Hnylytsia, Peremoha, and Staryi Saltiv. Inflicted air strikes near Nove.

In the Slavic direction, the enemy focuses its efforts on creating conditions for the offensive. He fired on civilian infrastructure in the areas of Dovhenke, Virnopillya, Hrushuvakha, Velyka Komyshuvakha, and Husarivka.

In the Donetsk direction, the Russian occupiers continue to use mortars, artillery, and rocket-propelled grenades along the entire line of contact.

In the Lyman direction, the enemy fired on civilian infrastructure in the areas of Sosnove, Svyatohirsk, Stary Karavan, and Raihorodok. He carried out assault operations in the areas of the settlements of Studenok, Sosnove, and Yarova, and hostilities continue. In this direction, the enemy intensified the work of electronic warfare.

In the Severodonetsk direction, the occupiers continue shelling the positions of the Defense Forces and civilian infrastructure in the areas of the settlements of Severodonetsk and Lysychansk. Enemy assault aircraft struck in the areas of Ustynivka and Borivske. In addition, the enemy carried out assault operations near Borivsky and had no success.

In the Bakhmut direction, the enemy conducted offensive and assault operations in the areas of the settlements of Komyshuvakha, Mykolaivka, Vrubivka, Berestove, and Bilohorivka, and hostilities continue.

In the Avdiivka, Kurakhiv, Novopavliv, and Zaporizhia areas, the enemy did not conduct active hostilities, trying to strengthen the group and restore the loss of weapons and military equipment. Inflicted air strikes on Marinka's civilian infrastructure. In addition, shelling was recorded in the areas of the settlements of Vidrodzennia, Dolomitne, Toretsk, Novobahmutivka, Avdiivka, Pisky, Mykilske, Vuhledar, and others.

In the South Bug area, in order to maintain the borders of the defense, the Russian occupiers are destroying the transport infrastructure in the probable directions of the Defense Forces.

In the Kryvyi Rih direction, the enemy is forced to defend the unprepared frontiers. He intensified the work of electronic warfare. He inflicted fire damage on civilian infrastructure in the areas of Shyroke, Lepetykha, Shevchenkove, Osokorivka, Partyzanske, and others.

In the Black Sea and Azov operational zones, enemy naval groups are focused on maintaining a favorable operational regime and blocking civilian shipping in the northwestern Black Sea.

The enemy continues to suffer losses in manpower and equipment. Thus, according to available information, 115 wounded and 32 dead people were admitted to medical institutions in the temporarily occupied territories of Donetsk region only on May 27-28, 2022.

Due to heavy sanitary and irreversible losses in the military units and units of the 1st Army Corps of the 8th All-Military Army of the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation, measures of forced mobilization in the temporarily occupied territories of Donetsk region are continuing. "