Russia has created serious threat to water potential of part of Europe - Zelensky

The Russian Federation has posed a serious threat to Europe's water resources.

According to Censor.NЕТ, President Volodymyr Zelensky stated this at the GLOBSEC International Security Forum in Bratislava, reports Ukrinform.

One of the most important targets for the Russian army in Ukraine right now are bridges over rivers. It happens that the Russian army will launch missile strikes on the same bridge three times to completely destroy it. The threat that Russian aggression has posed to the water potential of our entire part of Europe - the center and east, the Black Sea basin - cannot be overestimated either," the Head of State said.

He recalled that the fighting in the east since 2014 has created the threat of groundwater contamination. If the flooding of coal mines continues, including "Yunkom", where an underground nuclear explosion took place in 1979, poison and even radioactive contamination could get not only into Ukrainian rivers, but also into the Black Sea and Sea of Azov.

Informing his partners about the security challenges in the Ukrainian water areas, the President mentioned the blockade of Ukrainian ports by Russia. He stated that because of this act of Russian anger, the world is on the verge of a food crisis.

