Next aid to Ukraine will be determined by situation on battlefield, - U.S. ambassador

The next U.S. aid packages to Ukraine will be streamlined in view of the situation on the battlefield. The requests of Ukrainians will also be taken into account.

As reports Censor.NЕТ with reference to UNIAN, this was stated by the new US Ambassador to Ukraine Bridget Brink at a briefing in Kyiv.

She noted that she could not yet confirm information that the U.S. was planning to sell combat drones to Ukraine in the next few days, but she stressed that discussions were ongoing.

The ambassador assured that the $700 million security package announced yesterday would not be the last. According to her, it is part of a broader $40 billion aid package, which was supported by Congress and subsequently signed into law by US President Joe Biden.

"So each aid package will be sequenced based on the situation on the battlefield and conversations with Ukrainians about what they need," Brink explained.

