Russia is ready to provide corridor for export of Ukrainian grain, - Nebenzia
The Russian Federation is ready to provide Ukraine with a safe corridor in the Black Sea to ensure grain exports.
According to Censor.NЕТ, this is sttaed by ТАСС.
"Russia is ready to provide safe passage for vessels to export grain from Ukrainian ports," said Russian Permanent Representative to the United Nations Vasily Nebenzya.
At the same time, he said, Ukraine must demine the sea.
