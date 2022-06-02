ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube RSS
7256 visitors online
News War in Ukraine Russian aggression against Ukraine War
1 794 14
arms (727) Ukrainian Armed Forces (2128)

On June 2, 32 occupants, 2 tanks, 2 armored vehicles, 2 artillery systems, 1 drone were destroyed in Eastern direction, - OTG "East"

News Censor.NET War in Ukraine

схід,оту

Ukrainian defenders continue to hold back the aggressor in the area of responsibility of the Operational and tactical group "East".

According to Censor.NЕТ, this is stated in official Facebook of OC "East".

The message noted: "Today, June 2, our artillery destroyed the command and control post of the Russian fascist forces. The enemy's losses were as follows: personnel - 32; tanks - 2; IFVs - 1; APCs - 1; artillery systems - 2; mortars - 2; UAVs - 1.

Read more: In Eastern direction, 1 attack of Russians was repelled, 38 occupants, 3 armored vehicles, 1 artillery system, 1 ammunition depot were destroyed, - OTG "East"

 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET in Telegram
 
 