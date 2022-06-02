On June 2, 32 occupants, 2 tanks, 2 armored vehicles, 2 artillery systems, 1 drone were destroyed in Eastern direction, - OTG "East"

Ukrainian defenders continue to hold back the aggressor in the area of responsibility of the Operational and tactical group "East".

According to Censor.NЕТ, this is stated in official Facebook of OC "East".

The message noted: "Today, June 2, our artillery destroyed the command and control post of the Russian fascist forces. The enemy's losses were as follows: personnel - 32; tanks - 2; IFVs - 1; APCs - 1; artillery systems - 2; mortars - 2; UAVs - 1.

