In Donbass, 5 attacks were repelled, 5 tanks, 3 artillery systems, 2 armored vehicles and 3 drones were destroyed during June 2 - Joint Force Grouping

The Joint Forces grouping continues to conduct a defensive operation in a defined area of responsibility in the Donetsk and Luhansk directions.

The report notes: "Along the entire defensive line, the enemy is using combat aviation, multiple rocket launchers, large-caliber artillery, tanks, mortars of various systems, missile and bomb strikes on civilian infrastructure and civilian residential areas.

The occupiers shelled about 30 settlements in Donetsk and Luhansk regions, destroying and damaging 52 civilian objects, including: 42 residential buildings, two factories, administrative offices and vehicles of several state fire and rescue units, and a hangar. Five civilians were killed and seven others were wounded as a result of this shelling.

Ukrainian defenders from the Joint Forces grouping repelled 5 enemy attacks today. Fighting is still going on in 2 locations.

Our brave soldiers inflict damage to the Rashist invaders in manpower and equipment.

Over the past 24 hours, the servicemen of the United Forces grouping destroyed: 5 tanks; 3 artillery systems; 2 armored combat vehicles;

Anti-aircraft defense units in the skies of Ukrainian Donbass shot down 3 enemy "Orlan-10" unmanned aerial vehicles.

Ukrainian servicemen continue to courageously and heroically hold back the invasion of Russian occupants!".

