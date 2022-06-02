Easiest way to avoid food crisis in world is if Putin stops war in Ukraine - Stoltenberg

Russia's war against Ukraine has become a "war of exhaustion," and Western countries must prepare for the "long way."

NATO head Jens Stoltenberg warned about this after talks with U.S. President Joe Biden, іnforms Censor.NЕТ with reference to Radio.Svoboda.

"Wars are inherently unpredictable, so we just have to be prepared for the long haul," Stoltenberg told reporters after meeting with Biden at the White House.

Repeating that NATO does not want to enter into a direct confrontation with Russia, the alliance secretary general said NATO has a "responsibility" to support Ukraine.

Read more: Putin has not achieved his strategic goals in Ukraine - Stoltenberg

According to Stoltenberg, Ukrainians "are paying a high price to defend their own country," but Russia is also "suffering great losses".

The war is likely to end at the negotiating table, he said, adding that what is happening in the negotiations is "very closely related to the situation on the ground, on the battlefield."

Read more: Putin is implementing policy aimed at destroying grain reserves in order to provoke global hunger - Borrell

Asked whether the West is pressuring Ukraine to accept the loss of territory for peace talks, Stoltenberg said it is "not up to us to decide" what Ukraine should accept or refuse.

The NATO chief did not comment on whether the alliance was discussing maritime escorts to unblock grain exports, but said he welcomed efforts to find ways to get more grain.

"The easiest way to get more grain and reduce the pressure on food prices is if President Putin stops the war," he said.