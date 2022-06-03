ENG
Occupiers shelled village in Dnipropetrovsk region, injuring two children and their mother - RMA

Russian occupants fired artillery at the village of Maryanske in the Zelenodolsk community on the bank of the Dnipro River.

As informs Censor.NЕТ, this was stated in Telegram by head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration Valentyn Reznychenko

He noted: "The enemy fired artillery at the Zelenodolsk community. Targeted strikes on Maryanske. Several times. Targeted destruction of the village.

Two minors and their mother were injured as a result of the attack.

Two houses were completely destroyed and several more were damaged. A gas pipeline and an electricity grid were taken out of operation.

