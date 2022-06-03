Sixth package of EU sanctions provides for phasing out of Russian oil, - said Council of Europe

Thus, the abandonment of crude oil will take 6 months, and for other refined products - 8 months.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the website of the European Council.

"The EU has decided to ban the purchase, import, or transfer of crude oil and some oil products from Russia to the EU. The phasing out of Russian oil will take from 6 months for crude oil to 8 months for other refined products," the statement said.

A temporary exemption is provided for the import of crude oil by pipeline to those EU member states that, due to their geographical location, are particularly dependent on supplies from Russia and have no viable alternatives.

"Moreover, Bulgaria and Croatia will also receive temporary withdrawals on imports of Russian marine oil and vacuum diesel fuel, respectively," the European Council said.

