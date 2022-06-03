ENG
AFU forced occupiers to withdraw from two settlements in Severodonetsk direction, - Motuzyanyk

The Ukrainian military continues to defend the Severodonetsk direction. The Armed Forces forced the occupiers to withdraw from the two settlements.

This was announced today at a briefing by the spokesman of the Ministry of Defense Oleksander Motuzyanyk, Censor.NET informs with reference to RBC-Ukraine.

According to him, Ukrainian defenders stopped the occupiers' attempt to capture Metolkine and Bilohorivka, pushing the enemy back.

The situation in Severodonetsk is still tense. Russian troops with the support of aircraft are storming residential areas in the central part of the city.

In the Bakhmut direction, the Armed Forces of Ukraine are preventing attempts by the occupiers to push Ukrainian troops out of their positions and create conditions for further offensives.

