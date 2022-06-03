13 253 228
"Decree has been signed, we cannot comment" - State Migration Service on granting Nevzorov Ukrainian citizenship
President Volodymyr Zelensky signs decree granting Ukrainian citizenship to Russian journalist Oleksandr Nevzorov and his wife Lydia
As informs Censor.NЕТ, this was reported to Ukrinform by State Migration Service of Ukraine.
"This decree has really been signed. We can't comment on anything else," the SMS said.
