Two Reuters international journalists were wounded near Severodonetsk, and their driver from occupied territories was killed

Two Reuters international agency reporters were wounded in shelling near Severodonetsk, and their driver was killed.

According to Censor.NЕТ, with reference to UP, this is stated by CNN .

"During the reporters' trip, two Reuters journalists were non-seriously wounded when they came under fire on their way to Severodonetsk. They were traveling in a car provided by Russian fighters from the so-called 'republics,' and the car was driven by a man who was sent by the fighters. The driver was killed" .

The agency expressed its regret and condolences to the killed driver's family.

They did not provide additional details of the incident.

In a statement by Reuters, Russian fighters from unrecognized entities in the Donbass are delineated with the phrase " Russian supported separatists".

The Ukrainian government called on international journalists not to receive accreditation from the Russian occupiers in Ukraine and not to cover the course of events because invaders can hide the truth from journalists by showing billeted locations and people.