EU will not recognize Russian passports issued in occupied territories of Kherson and Zaporizhzhya regions - Borrel

The European Union condemns the distribution of Russian passports in the Russian-occupied Ukrainian territories and will not recognize them.

This was stated in a statement by the head of European diplomacy Josep Borrell, informs Censor.NЕТ with reference to BBC Ukraine.

"The European Union strongly condemns the Russian presidential decrees of May 25 and 30, which simplified the process of granting Russian citizenship and issuing Russian passports to Ukrainian citizens in the Kherson and Zaporizhzhya regions temporarily under military control of Russian occupation troops, as well as to Ukrainian children of parental care and disabled persons from Donetsk, Luhansk, Kherson and Zaporizhzhya regions," the statement read.

It also states that the EU "will not recognize these passports issued as part of Russia's war of aggression against Ukraine."

The EU also condemns Russia's attempts to replace the legitimately elected authorities in the occupied territories, introduce the ruble, and change the language of instruction and school curricula in Kherson and Zaporizhzhya regions, "which are under the illegal control of the Russian occupation armed forces".