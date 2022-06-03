We will resume negotiations with Russians when our negotiating position strengthens - Arakhamia

The head of the Ukrainian negotiating group with the Russians, Ukrainian deputy David Arakhamia says that Ukraine may initiate a new round of negotiations with Russia when it has a strengthened negotiating position.

As informs Censor.NЕТ, this was stated by Arakhamia in the air of telethon.

He noted: "Negotiations need to continue when our negotiating position is strengthened. And, first of all, it can now be strengthened at the expense of the fact that the weapons that our international partners constantly promise us will eventually arrive in sufficient volume. Our Armed Forces are already prepared to use it... And then, I think, we can initiate a new round of negotiations from the strengthened negotiating position.

Arakhamia expressed the opinion that now the pause in the negotiations "is justified enough" because "big battles" in the East of Ukraine are going on.

He noted that Ukraine is now de-occupying many villages, but the Russians are also occupying new settlements.

"And while we are taking one step forward, two steps back, so far I see no reason to initiate further negotiations," he said.

