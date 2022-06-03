In Eastern direction on June 3, our soldiers destroyed warehouse with ammunition, 2 units of armored vehicles and 36 occupants, - OTG "East"
Ukrainian defenders continue to hold back the aggressor in the area of responsibility of the Operational and tactical group "East".
According to Censor.NЕТ, this is stated in оfficial Facebook of OTG "East".
The report notes: "On June 3, our soldiers destroyed: personnel - 36; IFV - 1; APC - 1; ATT - 1; ammunition depot - 1."
