ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube RSS
5002 visitors online
News War in Ukraine Russian aggression against Ukraine War
2 808 3
ammunition (367) Ukrainian Armed Forces (2133) storage (52)

In Eastern direction on June 3, our soldiers destroyed warehouse with ammunition, 2 units of armored vehicles and 36 occupants, - OTG "East"

News Censor.NET War in Ukraine

схід,оту

Ukrainian defenders continue to hold back the aggressor in the area of responsibility of the Operational and tactical group "East".

According to Censor.NЕТ, this is stated in оfficial Facebook of OTG "East".

The report notes: "On June 3, our soldiers destroyed: personnel - 36; IFV - 1; APC - 1; ATT - 1; ammunition depot - 1."

Read more: On June 2, 32 occupants, 2 tanks, 2 armored vehicles, 2 artillery systems, 1 drone were destroyed in Eastern direction, - OTG "East"

 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET in Twitter
 
 